“FIRST LOOK: Meet JC Santos’s daughter River Altheia”

‘Motel Acacia’ star JC Santos is enjoying being a first-time dad to his baby daughter.

After revealing only last January that he had married his high school crush and was expecting the arrival of his baby earlier this month, JC Santos is happily adjusting to fatherhood. Even though the Motel Acacia star has kept a relatively low profile when it comes to his personal life, he finally shared a photo of his baby daughter River Altheia on his Instagram account last March 23, Monday.

With the entire country on enhanced community quarantine, the first-time father said he is enjoying spending more time taking care of his daughter at home. He wrote, “#HomeQuarantine #DaddyDuties Afternoon probinsya air for my little sunshine. Be safe everybody. May this break be a good opportunity for you to take care of your family. God bless us all!