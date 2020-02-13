“FIRST LOOK: Nadine, Julia and the rest of ‘Burado’ stars in ‘action-packed’ teaser photos”

Dreamscape Entertainment released on Wednesday the teaser photos for ‘Burado.’

Teaser photos for the upcoming series Burado has finally hit social media and fans have been raving of what seems to be an action-packed show.

Dreamscape Entertainment released the photos on Wednesday of the main cast, which includes Nadine Lustre, Julia Montes, Zanjoe Marudo, Paulo Avelino, and Thai actor Denkhun Ngamnet, dressed as their characters.

The plot of the show is yet to be revealed. On February 10, the other stars of the show gathered for what seems to be a story conference.