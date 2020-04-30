“FIRST LOOK: Solenn Heussaff reveals face of baby daughter Thylane”

First time mom Solenn Heussaff finally shares a beautiful closeup shot of her and baby daughter Thylane.

After giving birth on New Year’s day this year, Solenn Heussaff and husband Nico Bolzico have continued to be an active presence on social media even though they never directly show the face of the their newborn.

But last April 29, new mom Solenn finally shared a closeup of her baby daughter Thylane Katana on her Instagram account. This is the first time she showed her daughter’s face on social media.

She wrote the caption, “Best days at home getting to know your pure gentle soul. Te amo Thylane….. de tout mon coeur! Sorry @nicobolzico this is just a girls pica… you cant hang with us!”

The 34-year-old actress has been busy taking care of her daughter while being in home quarantine as seen in the couple’s Instagram Stories.

WATCH: Solenn Heussaff, bakit ayaw ipakita ang anak sa social media? | PUSH Daily

In a previous post, Solenn explained why she has delayed sharing a photo of her baby on social media.

“I’ve read comments like: ‘Is your baby ugly?’ ‘Aren’t you proud of her’ ‘Is she abnormal?’, amongst other things,” she said.

“People need to remember LIFE does NOT happen on IG. Yes, it’s a great place to share things, but you don’t have to share EVERYTHING. It’s not because it didn’t happen on IG that it didn’t happen in real life,” Solenn added.