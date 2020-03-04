“FIRST LOOK: Teaser trailer for Xian Lim and Alex Gonzaga’s ‘Love The Way U Lie’”

Viva Films’ MMFF Summer entry ‘Love the Way U Lie’ is a romantic comedy with a twist.

As one of the eight official entries to be part of the first ever Metro Manila Summer Film Festival opening on April 11, Viva Films’ posted the teaser trailer for their romantic comedy Love the Way U Lie. The trailer shows Xian Lim meeting up with psychic Alex Gonzaga at Jones Bridge in Manila. The latter tries to convince Xian that she is seeing the ghost of his ex-fiancée (played by Kylie Verzosa).

Love the Way U Lie will be shown from April 11 to April 21 with the MMFF Summer Parade of Stars scheduled on April 4 according to a previous announcement by the MMDA. During the run of the festival, the previous MMFF rule applies, where only official entries to the festival will be screened in cinemas nationwide during its official run.

[embedded content]