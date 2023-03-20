First Nations festival YIRRAMBOI to Take Place in Melbourne This May

YIRRAMBOI Festival will return for its fourth edition in Melbourne this May. More than 300 artists and creatives will be involved in 170 shows at 40 venues across the city, encompassing music, dance, art, storytelling, comedy, and theatre.

The festival will run from Thursday, 4th to Sunday, 14th, May, and feature a central hub in North Melbourne’s Meat Market that this year will be dedicated to the late, great Uncle Jack Charles.

DJ PGZ: Boiler Room Naarm

“YIRRAMBOI plays host to a feast of mediums honouring the endurance of First Nations people and voyaging boldly into what is a Blak led future,” festival co-lead Sherene Stewart said in a statement.

“Curated in celebration of Blak love, joy and excellence with a stellar line up of First Nations creatives. YIRRAMBOI is more than just a festival, it’s a platform for voice, change, development and exchange. A vision of a future where our culture and shared history is respectfully celebrated by all.”

The full lineup of artists and musicians taking part will be announced in mid-April, but there are number of program highlights that you can get tickets for now – including a set by Yorta Yorta and Wiradjuri producer DJ PGZ that will utilise Melbourne Town Hall’s mammoth Grand Organ.

There’ll also be an Uncle Archie Block Party featuring music, drag, and and art installations, and a State Theatre performance by drag star Kween Kong. YIRRAMBOI has also teamed up with the Tasmania festival Dark Mofo for Kin, a presentation of artistic collaborations between eight First Nations artists from the Palawa and Koorie Peoples.

You can have a look over the full program here.

YIRRAMBOI Festival

Thursday, 4th to Sunday, 14th, May – Various venues, Naarm/Melbourne VIC

Tickets for various events are on sale now via the YIRRAMBOI Festival website.

