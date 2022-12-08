First NFT Project Launches On Oasys In Collaboration With Creator of Virtua Fighter and ShenmueOasys-image.png

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 8 December 2022 – Oasys, a gaming-optimised blockchain built by gamers for gamers, today announces the launch of OASYX, the first NFT project built on Oasys’ native blockchain, in collaboration with critically acclaimed game development executive, Yu Suzuki.

OASYX will create various NFTs in conjunction with leading creators, artists and developers hailing from established traditional gaming brands. OASYX’s inaugural series of NFTs at launch will be creatively supervised by Suzuki and published by Japanese blockchain game developer, double jump.tokyo.

Suzuki is a renowned videogame pioneer and the former long-time head of SEGA’s research and development team. He is an instrumental force for innovation in the Japanese gaming industry both technologically and culturally, and is best known for developing a number of SEGA’s greatest arcade games, including the Virtua Fighter, Virtua Racing and Shenmue franchises. A gaming industry heavyweight, Suzuki was the sixth person to be inducted into the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences’ Hall of Fame and in 2011, received a Pioneer Award from the Game Developers Choice Awards in recognition of his lasting contribution and impact on the global gaming industry. Suzuki is listed at #9 on IGN’s list of Top 100 Game Creators of All Time.

Suzuki will oversee the overall theme and art direction of OASYX’s first NFT series, alongside GODTAIL, a multi-talented Japanese digital artist behind various anime-themed artworks and designs. The first series involves the distribution of 10,000 original characters in a free-to-own format that will serve as a base for future metaverse avatars. In subsequent series, OASYX intends to introduce a wider range of NFTs with supplementary use cases, including new characters, fashion items, and in-game gadgets.

OASYX’s NFT offers comprehensive utility to its holders, granting access to Oasys’ expansive ecosystem. This will also include future collaborations with notable game projects as they join Oasys.

Daiki Moriyama, Director, Oasys, said: “As the Oasys ecosystem grows from strength to strength, we’re excited to debut the blockchain’s first-ever NFT project, centred on collaborations with a legendary game developer in Yu Suzuki. We look forward to bringing on more exceptional icons in our industry as we pave the way forward for the mainstream adoption of NFTs and blockchain gaming, with OASYX serving as an important catalyst.”

Yu Suzuki added: “As the first NFT project on the Oasys chain, in which SEGA, Bandai Namco, Square Enix and other leading game developers are participating, we expect OASYX to provide a runway for the success of NFTs in the near future. We also believe that the management of world building in its nascent stages has meaningful value for both myself and this industry, and OASYX is primed to be a major initiative in finding original value in digital data.”

The launch of OASYX caps off a remarkable year for Oasys, whose key milestones include the completion of a public token sale, a strategic funding round as well as a USD20 million private token sale. Oasys is also in the final stage of its Mainnet launch, first announced in October 2022.

Enjoying strong institutional support from its backers including the likes of Square Enix, Bandai Namco Research, Ubisoft, Netmarble, WeMade, Mythical Games, Com2uS and Yield Guild Games, Oasys remains fully focused on building its ecosystem and enhancing user experiences to shape the next generation of gaming.

Hashtag: #Oasys

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.