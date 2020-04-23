First Patient in Treatment in RhoVac’s Clinical Phase IIb Study in Germany

STOCKHOLM, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — RhoVac AB (“RhoVac”) announces today, on 23rd April 2020, that the first patient in Germany is in treatment in the company’s clinical phase IIb study in prostate cancer, a study entitled RhoVac-002 (“BRaVac”).

The first patient in Germany is in treatment in the clinical study, called BRaVac. This clinical trial phase IIb-study is a randomized, placebo-controlled and double-blind study, with the primary objective of evaluating if treatment with the drug candidate RV001 can prevent or limit the development of advanced prostate cancer after curative treatment. The clinical phase IIb study is an international, multicenter study, which will recruit over 175 patients in six European countries (Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Belgium, Germany and Great Britain) and the US. RhoVac has, as previously announced, started clinical phase IIb trials in Denmark and Finland.

Anders Månsson, CEO, comments: “We are pleased that the recruitment of patients in our clinical phase IIb trial is progressing and that more and more countries are joining the study, despite the impact of the pandemic.”

