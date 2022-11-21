First Phosphate CEO to Address the Federation of Chambers of Commerce of the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Region of Quebec8917.jpg

Saguenay, Canada – Newsfile Corp. – November 21, 2022 – First Phosphate Corp. (“First Phosphate” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, John Passalacqua, will address the Federation of Chambers of Commerce of the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Region of Quebec on December 1st, 2022, in Jonquière, Quebec. Vice President, Corporate Affairs, David Dufour, will co-host and answer questions.

Date: December 1st, 2022



Time: 8:00 am to 9:30 am



Location: Hôtel Delta Saguenay, 2675 Boulevard Du Royaume, Jonquière, Quebec G7S 5B8

Registration: https://ccisf.ca/evenements/la-filiere-phosphate-au-slsj-une-voie-avenir-pour-le-developpement-de-la-batterie-electrique

Media Briefing: 9:30 am

“The North American Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery industry needs domestic production of phosphate that is clean, traceable, ethical, consistent, safe, high quality, to ESG scale, with a low carbon footprint, and compliant with U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) guidelines. This is precisely what First Phosphate is developing in its Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean phosphate properties,” said John Passalacqua, CEO of First Phosphate. “We look forward to working with local communities to support the local economy, stimulate investment, and create employment opportunities so that the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Region of Quebec may earn its well-deserved place within the global phosphate industry and within the North American electric vehicle industry.”

First Phosphate’s flagship Lac à l’Orignal property is located approximately 110 km driving-distance north of the City of Saguenay, Quebec’s sixth largest city, which hosts daily flights to Montreal, has a skilled industrial workforce, a strong local infrastructure, and which is 30 km driving-distance from the deep sea Port of Saguenay.

First Phosphate’s Bégin-Lamarche property is located approximately 90 km driving distance from the Port of Saguenay. The Company recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Port of Saguenay to secure deep sea access to global markets and a valuable industrial port development footprint.

First Phosphate has been awarded drilling permits for its Lac à l’Orignal and Bégin-Lamarche properties, and has announced the results of the Mineral Resource Estimate and Mineral Processing Testwork for its Lac à l’Orignal project, two important steps in First Phosphate’s six-phase development plan for the North American Lithium Iron Phosphate battery industry.

