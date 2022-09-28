First Phosphate Corp Appoints New President Peter Kent8917.jpg

Saguenay, Quebec – Newsfile Corp. – 28 September 2022 – First Phosphate Corp. (“First Phosphate” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that former international journalist and Canadian Member of Parliament Peter Kent has been appointed to lead the Company as President. Mr. Kent joined the Company’s board as a director at its annual meeting in August.

Mr. Kent brings more than four decades of experience as an international broadcast journalist, reporter, and producer at CTV, CBC, NBC, Monitor, and Global. He was elected as the Member of Parliament for Thornhill, Ontario in the 2008 federal election, a position he held until he chose to leave public office in 2021. During his time in Parliament, Peter served as Minister of State for the Americas (2008-2011), and as Minister of the Environment (2011-2013). As Environment Minister, Peter was committed to responsible resource development and oversaw improvements to the environmental assessment process for Canadian mining projects.

“Peter’s decades of experience and unique blend of knowledge, insight, and dedication will be integral to the Company as we continue our growth trajectory to become a leading phosphate producer with a high-purity, ESG-compliant resource,” said Chief Executive Officer John Passalacqua. “I am looking forward to working closely with Peter as First Phosphate develops its capability to extract and refine advanced phosphate material for the LFP battery industry.”

“Canada has an opportunity to be a global leader in the sustainable automotive ecosystem through a consistent and secure battery grade phosphate supply source right here in Quebec,” said Mr. Kent. “I am excited to take on this new challenge and work with John and the rest of the experienced First Phosphate team to develop our Quebec deposits and advance Canada’s climate change goals, while supporting long-term growth in the Saguenay region.”

Chairman of the Board, Laurence W. Zeifman, added: “We are honoured to have someone with Peter’s depth of experience assume the role of President of the Company. With this appointment, First Phosphate is uniquely positioned to take the phosphate industry by storm.”

First Phosphate holds 1,500 sq. km of total land claims in the Saguenay Region of Quebec, Canada that it is actively developing to produce battery grade phosphate. The Company’s flagship property is located approximately 125 km north of Saguenay, the province’s sixth largest city, providing easy access to a deep sea port, daily flights to Montreal, a skilled industrial workforce, and provincial infrastructure. First Phosphate is fully focused on integrating its phosphate material directly into the supply chain of major battery and electric vehicle producers in North America.