A low pressure area (LPA) is expected to develop into a tropical depression within 48 hours and will be named “Ambo,” the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

It will be the first storm in the country this year.

The LPA was last spotted off the coast at 635 kilometers east of Davao City as of 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Pagasa weather specialist Samuel Duran told The Manila Times that Ambo may make landfall or at least approach eastern Visayas.

Pagasa said the LPA may bring scattered light to moderate with occasional heavy rains over the regions of Caraga, Davao and Soccsksargen. It warned residents to be vigilant of potential flooding and landslides in highly-susceptible areas.