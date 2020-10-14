Firstrade’s Commission-free Apps Simplify Investing for Options and Active Traders

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Options and active traders can now use an updated iOS and Android version of Firstrade’s powerful mobile app. The Firstrade app version 3.3.9 adds several new features designed specifically for traders wanting to optimize more advanced investing strategies with fewer steps. Android users will experience major changes to the app, while iOS users who have been using version 3.3 for a few months will now be able to add more customization to their account settings.

Firstrade options traders pay no commission, contract, exercise or assignment fees, and zero commissions on all stocks, ETFs and mutual funds.

The latest app enhances the options trading experience by improving trading workflows. Users can now trade through a contextual menu and add, close or even edit complex options orders more easily. Risk management protocols, such as a new Risk/Reward profile that alerts traders to potential maximum gain or loss, are built-in to educate traders and promote sound financial decisions. Firstrade traders can now apply for margin and options trading privileges directly from the app without needing to apply on the website.

New charts and improvements to existing modules have been added that provide a consolidated view of all relevant data to a trader’s position and easier access to commonly used tools and account management features, including an account funding shortcut.

Additional upgrades include:

Seamless Portfolio and Watchlist

Design upgrades provide for enhanced account management by consolidating and simplifying user information.

Indices can be minimized to view more holdings at once.

Full portfolio view with new pie chart.

See all data in one consolidated positions table, mirroring the Firstrade desktop experience.

Faster, Smarter Complex Options Trading

Options trading is reimagined with new design and features to make trading easier and more efficient:

Skip the Preview order and place stock and single-leg options orders instantly (recommended for advanced users only).

Set preferred Transactions or Order Type default settings for stock and single-leg options orders.

Redesigned options chain to view calls, puts and additional data points, all on the same screen.

Easier complex options orders using one click on bid/ask to instantly add options to the new Order Basket. Edit and keep track of selections instantaneously.

Close complex options positions using the Intuitive app which now finds the correct combinations of a chosen strategy with no need to select each leg separately.

Quick edit button changes the quantity and net price of open complex options orders on the fly. Skip the Review screen to react instantly to market fluctuations.

“Active and options traders require fast execution speed with minimal distractions, easy transactional and decision-making tools and the ability to perform all of their investing activities from their mobile devices,” said John Liu, chairman and CEO of Firstrade Securities, Inc. “Our customers demand excellence from us and our newest apps deliver. With our recent upgrades, active and options traders now have every reason to only trade with Firstrade.”

Visit our mobile trading information center to get more detailed information about the Firstrade app version 3.3.9 for iOS and Android and to view tutorial videos.

About Firstrade Securities

Firstrade is a leading online brokerage offering commission-free trading on stocks, ETFs, options, mutual funds and fixed income through its mobile apps and web platform. It offers a full line of investment products and tools to help self-directed investors take control of their financial future. Whether you are a new investor or an active trader, at Firstrade, we are committed to excellence, and putting the investor first. Kiplinger’s Personal Finance ranked Firstrade as a best broker for active traders, the number one brokerage for ETFs and best commissions and fees; Stockbrokers.com 2020 Online Broker Review awarded Firstrade 5 stars for ease of use and 4.5 stars for commissions and fees; NerdWallet awarded Firstrade 5 stars in 2020 and cited Firstrade as a best online broker for beginners, stock trading, IRAs and Roth IRAs, options and day trading. Member FINRA/SIPC since 1985. For more information, visit www.firstrade.com.

