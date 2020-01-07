Fisher Announces Plans For A Bushfire Benefit Party

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 7, 2020

With stacks of Aussie artists having played and about to play bushfire benefit concerts in response to the devastating fires that are ravaging the nation, DJ sensation Fisher has announced plans to throw a bushfire benefit party of his own.

Taking to Instagram and speaking to his almost 900,000 followers, Fisher wrote that he’s “absolutely gutted to see what’s going on in Australia right now” while also posting a video.

“I’m sending my love to you guys, especially those that have been affected by these fires,” he said in the video.

“It’s absolutely tragic and heartbreaking.”

In the caption, he revealed that he already has an Australian tour booked for later this year, and that a portion of the profits will be donated to various services and charities.

In addition, he said that he’s working hard to secure a venue to throw a one off bushfire benefit concert in the near future where 100% of the profits will be donated to those same services and charities.

Finally, he has started a GoFundMe to get the ball rolling and raise fund for Red Cross Australia. At the time of writing, he’s already raised just under $5,000. You can donate to that GoFundMe here.

Watch the video he posted on Instagram, and check out more ways you can donate, below.

Donate to the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery here.

Donate to the NSW Rural Fire Services here.



Donate to QLD Fire & Rescue here.

Donate to the Country Fire Association of Victoria here.

Donate to the South Australian Country Fire Service here.

Donate to WIRES here and the RSPCA Relief here.