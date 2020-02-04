Fisheries management areas launched in Bicol

LEGAZPI CITY – The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), with international advocacy group Oceana Philippines, has launched fisheries management areas to revive the healthy status of sea waters here.

“The purpose of fisheries management areas was to protect the spawning areas and fish habitat. Once it is observed, we will manage its productivity,” said Eduardo Gongona, national director of BFAR.

He said rehabilitating the ocean with proper management would bring back sustainability and production, which would contribute to food security.

He also encouraged the coastal communities to stop bad fishing practices, like dynamite fishing.

