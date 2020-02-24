Fisherman who makes improvised explosives nabbed in Catanduanes

LEGAZPI CITY, Albay, Philippines — A fisherman who manufactures improvised explosive devices (IED) used for fishing was arrested in Caramoran town in Catanduanes province Monday night.
Capt. Ariel Buraga, chief of Caramoran police, said Sany Talion, 36, was arrested at around 7:40 p.m. in Barangay Dariao.
Police officers, armed with a search warrant, recovered from his house material used for making fishing IEDs, including a bottle of ammonium nitrate and a detonating cord with an attached blasting cap.
“The ingredients come from Camarines Norte and he assembles it in his house,” Buraga said.
Buraga said IEDs are being sold to other fishermen in the said town.
