Fisherman who went out to sea alone found dead in Leyte town

ORMOC CITY, Leyte, Philippines — A fisherman who had been missing for three days was found dead at 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, in Barangay Tolibao, Capoocan town, Leyte.

Capt. Arnel M. Sarigumba, chief of the Capoocan Municipal Police Station, identified the fisherman as Rogelio Compuesto, 67.

According to the family of the victim, he was last seen alive at about 7:30 a.m. on Friday while going fishing alone on board his motorbanca.

