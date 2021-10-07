Fitch lowers 2021 PH growth forecast

FITCH Ratings has lowered its Philippine economic growth forecast for this year, citing a weak rebound in domestic output and the resurgence of cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) as reasons.

In a report released on Thursday, the credit rating agency estimates that the country's gross domestic product (GDP) will pick up by 4.4 percent this year, down from a previous outlook of 5 percent.

The full-year projection for 2021 is within the government's revised 4- to 5-percentage-point assumption, which is an improvement over the 9.6-percentage-point decline in 2020.

“The economic impact of the Covid-19 shock for the Philippines last year was far worse than we had previously expected due to the local infection rate and the impact of lockdown measures on domestic activity,” Fitch said.

The economy accelerated 0.7 percent quarter on quarter in the first quarter and -1.3 percent quarter on quarter in the second quarter, according to the credit rater, indicating that the recovery was weak in the first half of the year.

“A resurgence in daily Covid-19 infections since late July and the Philippines' low rate of vaccination pose a risk to our growth forecast,” it warned.

However, it expects the economy to climb by 6.8 percent next year, up from the previous prediction of 6.6 percent but below the government's estimate of 7 to 9%.

