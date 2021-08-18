Fitch unit sees 2.5-2.7% 2021 inflation

A Fitch Group unit on Monday lowered its 2021 inflation projection to 2.5 percent from 2.7 percent.

“The downside surprise to headline inflation in August and continued strength of the peso has led us to lower our outlook for inflation in 2020,” said Fitch Solutions in a report.

The local currency currently trades within the P48:$1 level.

Inflation eased to 2.4 percent in August from 2.7 percent in July, due to the lower prices of food and non-alcoholic drinks.

Fitch Solutions, however, maintained its 2021 inflation outlook to 3.0 percent in 2021.

“Some signs of domestic activity rebounding have been seen in the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index, which rose into expansion territory at 50.1 in September, from 47.3 in August,” said Fitch Solutions.

“Nevertheless, Google mobility data indicates retail activity remains depressed, with retail and recreation and grocery and pharmacy activity (at) 61 percent and 34 percent, respectively, below regular levels. As such, we believe demand-side inflationary pressures will remain subdued such that inflation averages lower,” it added.



The report, meanwhile, said that the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) will likely continue to maintain key policy rates until next year.

To recall, the Monetary Board of the BSP during its Oct. 1, 2020 policy meeting maintained the key policy rate – the overnight reverse repurchase (RRP) facility rate – at 2.25 percent.

“The decision to hold was in line with our view that the BSP will maintain its key policy rate at 2.25 percent through to late 2021, where the next move would be a hike,” said Fitch Solutions.

The report said the key policy rate is already at an all-time low and the BSP has boosted credit conditions and supported financial stability via reserve requirement cuts of 200bps for commercial banks and a P300-billion government bond purchasing program.

“Alongside this, several macroprudential measures have been taken to relax loan repayment rules and capital ratios for banks given the sudden shock from the pandemic. As such, the BSP has noted ‘ample liquidity’ and we believe as domestic activity picks up, demand for credit will rebound, proving the financial conditions sufficient,” said Fitch Solutions.