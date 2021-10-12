Fitch unit warns of uncertainty in PH polls

The uncertainty surrounding the Philippine presidential elections would remain elevated in the near term, according to a Fitch Group unit, saying it believes that Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio is not yet out of the race.

“We at Fitch Solutions believe there remains a strong possibility that Sara Duterte could still run for president despite not filing for candidacy before the Oct. 8, 2021 deadline,” Fitch Solutions stressed in a report released on Tuesday.

Duterte-Carpio's absence from the vice-presidential and presidential candidate lists was surprising, it underscored, given her strong showing in opinion polling through 2021 and President Rodrigo Duterte's potential need for an ally in the face of an International Criminal Court investigation into his “war on drugs.”

She might still run, the Fitch unit added, by substituting for another candidate before the November 15 deadline, just like President Duterte did six years ago.

“Sara has insisted that she intends to run for Davao City mayor, but the potential for her to mount a late bid for the presidency remains. Indeed, campaigning will officially begin in January, allowing time for further political surprises and alliance shifting before year-end,” it continued.

Fitch Solutions also said the issue of who represents the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan party remained unresolved, citing an ongoing internal fight over which the election commission is expected to rule.

Meanwhile, with President Duterte withdrawing from the vice-presidential campaign, the probability of a policy shift following the election has increased. The Fitch unit sees that the next president would adopt a more distant approach to China's relations and that he or she will seek international support for the country's issues with Beijing in the South China Sea.

“Nevertheless, we at Fitch Solutions believe a shift to a liberal democratic presidency remains of low probability and highlight the potential for key Duterte policies, such as his focus on infrastructure development and the 'drug war,' to be continued to varying degrees,” it emphasized.

The Fitch unit said there were few shocks among the presidential candidates and the majority of them will offer policy continuity from the Duterte administration.

It believes the following contenders are the most likely to mount a serious bid for the presidency: Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo; Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson; Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso; Sen. Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao; Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa; and former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.