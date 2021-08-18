Fitch warns of continued risks to Philippine banks

The outlook for banks in the Philippines remains clouded due to Covid-19, a debt watchdog said.

In a commentary released on Tuesday, Fitch Ratings said: “We expect the Covid-19 pandemic will continue to challenge banks’ business prospects, loan quality, and profitability over the next 12 months.”

“The pandemic has put a strain” on the Philippines’ investment-grade rating of ‘BBB’, Fitch noted. That rating was affirmed in July but the outlook was changed to negative from stable given mounting concerns.

“Extended mobility restrictions will dampen business sentiment and hamper recovery momentum,” Fitch added, pointing out that daily Covid-19 infections in the Philippines hit new highs this month, prompting authorities to reintroduce lockdowns in the capital region and other cities and provinces.

Potential scarring effects pose downside risks to the country’s medium-term growth prospects as well as difficulties in unwinding policy responses to the health crisis and restoring sound public finances as the pandemic fades.

Fitch earlier also lowered its 2021 Philippine growth forecast to 4.2 percent from 5.3 percent, well below the government’s 6-7 percent target.

“Loan growth will probably remain tepid in 2021, given the subdued economic outlook,” it said.



However, given a low base effect and banks’ appetite for growth, Fitch believes there could be a substantial rebound once the pandemic diminishes.

When this will occur is “unpredictable,” however, as many huge corporations have plenty of cash on hand. Sluggish job and weak housing markets are also projected to provide challenges to household credit.

“We revised the banking system operating environment score in July 2021 to ‘bb+’/negative, from ‘bb+’/stable, to reflect the potential scarring effects the pandemic will have on the country’s medium-term growth potential and banking system,” Fitch noted.

Latest Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas data show higher first half net income for the banking system despite continued provisioning for bad loans, which also increased during the period.

Industry net profit was P122.67 billion at the end of June, up 42.9 percent from P85.84 billion a year ago.

Gross nonperforming loans (NPL), meanwhile, expanded by 73.86 percent year-on-year to P482.99 billion in the first half, up from P277.90 billion.

The overall loan portfolio slid by 0.37 percent to P10.81 trillion.

These resulted in a gross NPL ratio of 4.48 percent, a slight improvement from 4.49 percent in the prior month but still wider than the 2.57 percent recorded a year ago.