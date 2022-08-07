Five Albums That Influenced Perth Artist Madoc Plane

Madoc Plane is a contemporary soul and pop artist from Perth, Western Australia. Ahead of his latest single, the groove-soaked ‘Right Reason’, Plane signed with Sam Ford’s Tone City Records, which operates out of the Tone City Recording Studio in the Perth suburb of Scarborough.

Madoc Plane launched ‘Right Reason’ at Perth’s Rosemount Hotel in late July. Here, Plane spills the beans on five albums that influenced the project.

Madoc Plane – ‘Right Reason’

Five albums that influenced Madoc Plane

Jordan Rakei – Origin

The way Jordan Rakei’s been able to change his musical style throughout his career is incredible. Origin‘s combination of genres is a massive inspiration for me, as he displays influences of jazz, pop, soul, funk and R&B throughout the album. Sometimes I struggle to find a definition or comparison for my own sound, but Rakei’s Origin is pretty close to it.

Jeff Buckley – Grace

Jeff Buckley is the artist that started it all for me. When I bought my first car, it didn’t have a working radio in it, so the only thing I listened to in the car for about six-months was his album, Grace. Listening to him was the first time I realised that the voice is an instrument in itself, making me want to improve my singing and songwriting.

Steely Dan – Can’t Buy a Thrill

This is a big nostalgia album for me personally. I discovered this album during the summer after I finished high school and it just brings back so many good memories. Donald Fagen’s ability to story-tell whilst singing these simple yet effective melodies is something I was very drawn to. It’s just such a fun record.

Stella Donnelly – Beware of the Dogs

I have been a massive fan of Stella ever since seeing her play at Nannup Music Festival in 2017. This album is so powerful for how it tackles particular social issues, and how Stella can tell stories in a way that makes you listen to every tune with intent. Watching her perform live is something that inspired me to want to play more live shows and tell stories within my sets, trying to make meaning out of a larger project.

Anderson .Paak – Malibu

Malibu is an easy listening album, yet it has so many moments of depth and complexity. Anderson .Paak’s larger than life personality is such an important trait to have as an artist, and it separates him from a lot of other soul/funk musicians. Similar to Rakei, Paak’s combination of programmed and real drums makes every tune hit that little bit harder.

