Five Arrests Have Been Made In Connection To Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Shooting

A total of five arrests have been made in relation to the shooting of Lady Gaga‘s dog walker, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Back in February, two of Gaga’s dogs were stolen and her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot and left injured in the process of the theft.

Five people have been arrested, with four of them allegedly being known gang members and one of them being the woman who eventually returned the dogs, unharmed, to Gaga after the pop megastar offered a $500,000 reward.

“This was a brazen street crime that left a man seriously wounded,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Gascón said in a statement, via NBC News.

“We have alleged very serious charges in this case and have faith that justice will be appropriately served as this case unfolds in court.”

“Detectives do not believe the suspects were targeting the victim because of the dogs’ owner,” the LAPD said in a separate statement.

“However, evidence suggests the suspects knew the great value of the breed of dogs (French bulldogs) and was the motivation for the robbery.”

Neither Fischer nor Gaga have publicly commented on the arrest. The five suspects are expected to be arraigned later this week.

In a statement shared after the shooting, Fischer explained a touching moment he had with Gaga’s dog, Asia, who wasn’t stolen.

“I cradled Asia as best I could, thanked her for all the incredible adventures we’d been on together, apologized that I couldn’t defend her brothers, and then resolved that I would still try to save them… and myself.”