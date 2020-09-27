Five flights diverted from Incheon due to drone

SEOUL — Five flights were diverted from Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, due to suspected drone activity on Saturday, the airport operator said.

A passenger airplane of Russia’s S7 Airlines, two cargo flights of South Korea’s Asiana Airlines and two cargo flights of American Airlines were redirected to nearby Gimpo International Airport between 1:40 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

They could not land “due to an unidentified flying object, which appears to be an illegal drone,” an Incheon International Airport Corp. official said.

Police found a middle-aged real estate agent was flying a drone to make a promotional video of an apartment and handed the person over to the aviation authorities. Yonhap

