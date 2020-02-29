Five teens drown in Cagayan

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan, Philippines — Five female teenagers drowned in the Cagayan River in Camalaniugan town in Cagayan in the afternoon of Saturday, Feb.29.

The girls told their parents they were spending the day for a school performance, but they had a picnic instead beside the river near Barangay Joaquin dela Cruz, police said.

While swimming they were pulled underwater by strong currents.

The girls were identified as 16-year old Irene Tubol; 14-year-old students Loriebeth Ruato, Jenny Dela Cruz and Bernadette Daet; and 13-year Mae Tubol — all of Aparri town.

Christine Mae Aquino, 14, and Christine Joy Urbi, 14, and Louries Ann Rielo, 16, who joined them were alive when rescuers pulled them out of the river.

They were taken to the Cagayan Valley Medical Center for treatment.

