Fk Yeah, There’s A Beastie Boys Documentary Directed By Spike Jonze Coming In April

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 16, 2020

Beastie Boys and Spike Jonze have a long history of collaborating together. For instance, Jonze directed a handful of Beastie music videos back in the day, including the unforgettable ‘Sabotage’ clip.

So, it’s no surprise to hear they’re teaming up once more to honour the band and founding member Adam “MCA” Yauch, who passed away in 2012.

This April will see the release of Beastie Boys Story on Apple TV+. A documentary about the hip-hop trio directed by Jonze and co-written between Jonze and Beastie Boys’ Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz and Mike D, it’s billed as “an intimate, personal story of their band and 40 years of friendship in a live documentary experience.”

The film shares a title with the stage show that Jonze, Horovitz and Mike D put together in 2019, similarly inspired by the group’s 2018 book Beastie Boys Book.

“There are some friends you have lunch with so many times over the years, you know their order,” commented Mike D and Ad-Rock on the collaboration in a statement.

“Spike is one of those friends. And even when you don’t recognize anything on the menu, he comes up with something good for the whole table. Like when we wondered what to do when our book comes out… then Spike placed his order: You will put on a show for the children.”

Jonze added, “I owe Beastie Boys a lot. One time, they pulled me out of a burning ship, and another time they helped me cheat on my college exam to get into Florida State. So, it was a real privilege to get to reunite with them and help them tell their story.”

Beastie Boys Story hits Apple TV+ on Friday, 24th April.

