Flagship Foot Locker Power Store to Open at Gala Place GP_FL.jpg

New Hotspot for Sneakerheads at Place ‘Where Trends Meet’

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 4 November 2020 – Hang Lung Properties today announced the opening of a giant Foot Locker Power Store at Gala Place in Mongkok in January 2021. US brand Foot Locker is an icon in global sports-fashion retailing, and the 20,000 square foot flagship store will be the biggest single-storey Foot Locker Power Store in Hong Kong. Offering an exciting array of footwear from international sports brands – including exclusives and limited editions, the new Foot Locker Power Store will not only be a mecca for sneakerheads but will also highlight Gala Place’s positioning as the place “Where Trends Meet”.

The new Foot Locker Power Store will be divided into zones that will focus on different sports and brands, featuring such legendary names as adidas, Nike, Puma, Reebok and Vans. The “House of Hoops” basketball concept area will be a big attraction for sneakerheads, and the addition of a kids’ sportswear and footwear area means there’s something to suit younger shoppers, too. Collaborations with local artists on sports-themed activities and workshops will promote Hong Kong’s growing sneaker culture and provide customers with an unparalleled shopping experience.

Ms. Bella Chhoa, Director of Leasing & Management of Hang Lung Properties said, “Located in the heart of Mongkok, Gala Place has successfully housed the flagship stores and concept stores of an impressive array of chic labels. Mongkok is a hotspot for trendsetters. The arrival of Foot Locker at Gala Place is great news for sports lovers and sneaker fans and will be synergistic with the thriving sneaker and youth culture of the area. We will continue to develop partnerships with trendy, sporty brands to bring new vibrancy into the retail landscape.”