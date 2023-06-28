Flat Medical Expands Leadership Team to Manage Growth in Europe and the United States

TAIPEI, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Flat Medical Co. Ltd., a leading MedTech company specializing in safety solutions for anesthesia and critical care, is pleased to announce the appointment of two executives who will spearhead the company’s expansion in Europe and America. Jan Wormmeester has been appointed as the Managing Director for Flat Medical’s European business, while Danielle Faulk will assume the role of Sales Director for the company’s North American operations.

With an impressive track record spanning over three decades in the medical device industry, Jan Wormmeester brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Flat Medical’s European business. Prior to joining Flat Medical, Jan successfully marketed and sold innovative anesthesia and critical care products in the BeNeLux region for more than 30 years. Furthermore, he has actively mentored medtech startups on commercial strategies for the European market. In his new role, Jan will lead Flat Medical’s growth strategy with the company’s team in the Netherlands and distributors across Europe.

Danielle Faulk, with more than 15 years of experience in sales and marketing within the healthcare industry, particularly in the field of ultrasound and obstetric anesthesia, will play a crucial role in driving growth in the American market. Danielle has a proven track record of building successful sales teams and driving significant revenue growth for innovative medical devices. As Sales Director, she will be responsible for developing and executing sales strategies in North America, working closely with the company’s exclusive sales partners.

“We are delighted to welcome Jan and Danielle to our team,” said Dr. Joseph Luo, CEO of Flat Medical. “Their wealth of experience and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to expand our business in Europe and the United States.”

With the addition of these talented executives, Flat Medical is strategically positioned to strengthen its market presence in Europe and the United States. The company remains committed to delivering safety solutions to anesthesia, pain management, critical care, and emergency medicine providers and patients worldwide.

About Flat Medical Co., Ltd.

Flat Medical is a leading MedTech company that specializes in developing safety solutions for clinical procedures. Supported by key opinion leaders and venture capitalists in the United States, Europe, and Asia, the company is dedicated to commercializing and advancing various applications of its innovative EpiFaith® technology.