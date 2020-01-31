Fleet commander Giovanni Carlo Bacordo is new Navy chief

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has chosen Philippine Fleet commander Rear Admiral Giovanni Carlo Bacordo to become the new Flag Officer in Command of the Philippine Navy.

He will replace Vice Admiral Robert Empedrad, who is reaching the compulsory retirement age of 56 on Feb. 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

The appointment paper signed by Duterte, which was seen by INQUIRER.net, was released by Malacanang on Friday, Jan. 31.

Duterte is expected to lead the change of command ceremony on Monday at the Navy headquarters in Roxas Boulevard, Manila.

FEATURED STORIES

Insiders say that the Navy leadership was a toss-up between Bacordo and AFP deputy chief of staff for reservist and retiree affairs Rear Adm. Ramil Roberto Enriquez.

Bacordo, a member of the Philippine Military Academy “Hinirang” Class of 1987, had assumed as commander of the Philippine Fleet in April last year.

His past assignments include: commander of Naval Sea Systems Command; commander of Naval Forces Southern Luzon; naval staff for operations. He was also the first director of the Navy’s Center for Naval Leadership and Excellence.

With his appointment, Bacordo’s third star is approaching. All the 3-star officers in the Navy, including Empedrad, are retiring this year.

Bacordo will inherit a Navy that faces several security challenges, including the incursions of Chinese ships in the West Philippine Sea. He is also expected to implement the ongoing modernization efforts of the Navy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ