Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Has Died, Aged 79

Longtime Fleetwood Mac vocalist and keyboardist Christine McVie has died at the age of 79. The news was confirmed by the musician’s family in a statement this morning. “She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family.”

In a statement by Fleetwood Mac, her bandmates remembered her as “one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure”. “She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life,” the joint statement read. “We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

Fleetwood Mac: “She Was Truly One-of-a-Kind, Special and Talented Beyond Measure”

Born Christine Perfect in Lancashire, UK in 1943, McVie was drawn to music at a young age. One of her first forays into music was with the blues group Chicken Shack, who she joined in 1968, playing piano on their debut album 40 Blue Fingers Freshly Packed & Ready to Serve that year, and the following year’s O.K. Ken?

McVie left Chicken Shack in 1969, and released her solo debut, the eponymous Christine Perfect, in 1970. She was married to Fleetwood Mac bassist John McVie bassist at the time, and made her recorded debut with the band on their fifth album, 1971’s Future Games – prior to Stevie Nicks or guitarist Lindsey Buckingham joining the band.

After Nicks and Buckingham joined the band in 1975, they found success with their self-titled album that year, climbing to the top of the Billboard albums chart and spawning singles like ‘Rhiannon’ and ‘Say You Love Me’. The band achieved similar success with 1977’s Grammy-winning Rumours and 1979’s Tusk‘.

McVie wrote and sang on many of the band’s most beloved hits, including ‘Don’t Stop’, ‘Say You Love Me’, ‘Songbird’, ‘Everywhere, ‘Little Lies’, ‘Brown Eyes’ and more. McVie remained a member of Fleetwood Mac until the late 1990s, with her final album with the band being 1995’s Time. In 1998, she was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of Fleetwood Mac.

Outside of Fleetwood Mac, McVie released McVie released her second solo album, Christine McVie, in 1984, following it up with In the Meantime in 2004. In 2017, she and Lindsey Buckingham released the collaborative album Lindsey Buckingham Christine McVie, with Fleetwood Mac’s John McVie and Mick Fleetwood also contributing to the record. McVie rejoined Fleetwood Mac in 2014, playing with the band on their On with the Show and An Evening with Fleetwood Mac tours.