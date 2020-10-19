Flexgigzz Ramps Hiring, Opening Over 5,000 New Roles to Boost Its Global Presence in the Gig Economylogo-with-tagline-black.jpg

<!–View this article in .txt format–>

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 19 October 2020 – Seeing an opportunity in the gig economy, Flexgigzz has recently revealed a bold plan to hire 5,400 employees by the 3rd quarter of 2021, and over 90% of them will be remote workers working from their homes. The new employees will be sourced globally from over 1,800 cities in 150 countries. The aim is to expand its market base to reach out to more individuals reeling in from the pandemic’s effect as most countries are facing economic recession and rising unemployment rates.

2020 has been full of surprises and nine months in, we are still facing many challenges that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought upon and pushing large nations into economic recession. ​The global financial system has slowed down leading to an increased of overall unemployment rate to its highest level, as retrenchments has more than doubled and business institutions shutting down.

Flexgigzz – derived from the words flexible gigs offers a solution for freelancers and employers to interact by allowing freelancers to post their gigs online and for potential employers to utilise their service via the platform www.flexgigzz.com which has recently experienced significant growth in the number of signups as it offers various solutions such as verifications, chats, payment and service validation after the work is completed, providing both parties peace of mind.

Flexer Community Manager, Sally who is incharge of freelancer’s enrolment and program added: “We are not just a gathering for freelancers; we are a gathering for talents worldwide where individuals can post their gigs and apply for jobs. We are here to enhance their reach and provide exemplary support to their freelance journey.” The platform itself was designed to be user friendly to accommodate users from various countries and languages. It is also equipped with a 24/7 support assistance from the account administrators.

Base on the strong response in the recent months, Flexgigzz has since decided to expand as it aims to offer alternatives and flexible jobs from talented freelances and many of those who have lost their jobs recently. Its member’s signup rate has jumped by more than 300% to over 8,000 as many people are either adopting or opening up to the idea of working freelance.

This 5,400 new hiring will mainly be in 2 departments, Flexer community and the recruitment partner department, targeting individual and business so as to create more vibrant community of freelancer and change employer perspective towards freelancing and working from home .To deliver this unique service, Flexgigzz brings about its expertise in building a remote working community that the company has operated for the past three years with headcounts from all over the world. Funding this expansion, Flexgigzz will strategize their growth plan on a mixture of new technology partner to enhance teamwork collaboration and targeting new growth market.

Mega, Recruitment Partner Manager who is incharge of employer’s signup explained, “For employers who don’t have time to screen hundreds of freelancers that bid for a project,​ Flexgigzz provides a service to scout freelancers that best fit the employer requirements and budget.” Flexgigzz embraces diversity and equal opportunity in a serious way. We are committed to building a team that represents a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, and skills.