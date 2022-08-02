Flextech Inc. Announces Sponsorship of Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles Professional Baseball Team

Fans can win autographed merchandise on TeraBox’ social media channels

TOKYO, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Flextech Inc., the parent company of the cloud-based storage solution provider TeraBox, today announced the sponsorship of the popular Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles professional baseball team. To celebrate the partnership, the company is hosting giveaways of official Rakuten Eagles autographed merchandise on TeraBox’ social media channels.

“Flextech Inc. is committed to using cloud storage services and AI technology to solve problems in the digital world,” said Sueki Yuto, president and CEO of Flextech Inc. “Through this partnership, we are proud to support all players, staff, and fans with AI business solutions.”

The Rakuten Eagles is operated by Rakuten Baseball, Inc., a group company of Rakuten Group, Inc.



Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles Professional Baseball Team



TeraBox「Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles Promotion Campaign」

Details of the special TeraBox social media giveaways are outlined below:

Event summary

Event period: August 1, 2022 (Monday) – August 14, 2022 (Sunday) 23:59 in Tokyo .

(Monday) – (Sunday) 23:59 in . How to enter:

Follow the official TeraBox Twitter account (@TeraBox_Japan). Use “#TeraBox” and “#RakutenEagles” to post or retweet the campaign announcement.

About the prizes:

Winners will be randomly selected to receive the official autographed merchandise. The following rules apply:

Winners can’t specify which prize they receive.

Winners can’t request a specific player’s autograph.

Baseball caps and sports towels can’t be autographed.

Winner notification and prize delivery:

Winners will be notified via direct message from the TeraBox official account before August 31, 2022 (Sunday)

Winners should check their Twitter settings and follow the official TeraBox Twitter account to make sure they can receive direct messages from TeraBox’s official account.

Prizes will be sent to the winners in the order they were selected.

About TeraBox

TeraBox is a personal high-capacity cloud storage service with 1TB (1024GB) free to use. It is available in more than 214 countries and regions, and has already reached 50 million users worldwide.

TeraBox can automatically back up and save data, such as the data which cannot be saved on the local device or the photos full of memories. And we also provide cloud storage solutions for enterprises.

*As of July 2022, based on our company’s research (total for Android and iOS)

iOS version: https://apps.apple.com/app/id1509453185

Android version: https://reurl.cc/NA5LVx

Official website: https://www.flextech.co.jp/services/terabox.html

Official Twitter: https://twitter.com/terabox_japan?s=11

Company profile

Company name: Flextech Inc.

Headquarters: 6-10-1, Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Yuto Sueki, President

Company URL: https://www.flextech.co.jp/

Main business: TeraBox operation, AI / business solution