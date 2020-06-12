FLI bares two-pronged business plan

FILINVEST Land Inc. (FLI) is set to follow a two-pronged business strategy plan to address the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic on the company.

During the company’s virtual stockholders’ meeting on Thursday, President and Chief Executive Officer Josephine Gotianun-Yap said the first strategy would focus on the continued expansion of their investment property portfolio with a more diversified mix.

“Close to half of our revenues come from our rental or investment properties. We will continue to grow this segment. Based on an international appraisal company, our existing investment portfolio and those under construction are valued at P190 billion,” Gotianun-Yap said.

The company is also looking to expand its recurring income portfolio by increasing its gross leasable area to 2.1 million square meters by 2024, she added.

The second strategy will focus on prudent residential expansion in new territories, which would focus on the end user, affordable and middle income market, and low and mid-rise buildings.

Filinvest Land is set to continue its expansion plans this year, although some recalibration was made.

The property firm would prioritize the completion of its key projects, including the first phase of the Filinvest Innovation Park in New Clark City, Tarlac province; the LodgePlus dormitels in Clark Mimosa Plus in Pampanga province; and selected residential developments in the country.

Meanwhile, Filinvest Land has pushed back some project launches from the second half of the year to early 2021, but assured that the project plans and permits are ready in case of recovery.

It also set its capital expenditure for this year at P16 billion, with P7.3 billion earmarked for investment properties. The rest is alloted to its residential trading business.

“It was necessary to reevaluate our plans as we deal with this global pandemic, because as we take care of our own company, we also need to help our customers and tenants cope with the crisis,” Gotianun-Yap said.

Filinvest Land shares fell to 1 centavo or 0.96 percent to close at P1.03 each on Thursday.