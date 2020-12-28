Flight Centre Travel Group Transforms its Customer Experience with K2 Cloud

Global travel agency leverages digital process automation software to transform and drive operational efficiencies

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced that Flight Centre Travel Group (ASX: FLT), one of the world’s largest travel agencies, has successfully leveraged K2 Cloud to help improve its operational efficiencies and digitally transform its customer experience.

Flight Centre Travel Group, with a vast global sales network, received an overwhelming number of cancellation requests in 2020 as a result of the pandemic. The company needed to find a fast and more efficient way to support its customers beyond their 800-number especially when the U.S. and Canada borders were initially closed this year.

The organisation turned to K2 Cloud to quickly develop and launch a digital form process that automatically routes changes to one centralised expertise-based Flight Centre team armed with all the necessary tools and policies to expedite changes with improved customer experience. To date, the form has been leveraged more than 60,000 times which has helped reduce customer hold times and potential frustrations.

“The travel industry as a whole quickly pivoted how it operates and responds to cancellations and restrictions brought on by the pandemic,” said Josh Waldo, Nintex Chief Customer Officer. “By automating repetitive, time-consuming tasks with easy-to-use and powerful digital process automation software like K2 Cloud, the Flight Centre Travel Group immediately went digital and provided its corporate travellers with a better experience.”

To improve its corporate travel customer experience, the Flight Centre Travel Group modernised its operations to drive more consistency and transparency across its processes. Previously, like most businesses, information was tracked and shared across spreadsheets, forms, and third-party tools, with no single source of truth. This resulted in team members spending time managing repetitive, complex processes that delayed great customer experience.

“We wanted to improve process efficiency across the organisation. We needed a consistent, streamlined way of accurately capturing all information in a shareable way in order to create greater standardisation and transparency,” said Shaun Clear, Global Head of Operations for FCM Travel Solutions (a Flight Centre brand). “K2 Cloud has given us the ability to quickly and swiftly address a number of operational issues helping us focus on the most important piece of our business and the reason we exist: our travel customers.”

The company previously used internal technology called “HUB” to build corporate travel client sites and also securely store individual traveller profiles including frequent flyer information, seat and meal preferences, credit card numbers, and identification documents. While this process was great for the traveller, it was challenging for the Flight Centre Travel Group team to build and maintain as it required a 100% manual process to build all new sites.

“For instance, we currently have one customer that needs 400 sites, which is an immense undertaking when one build typically takes about 30 – 45 minutes,” said Nick Williams, Head of Digital Workplace at Flight Centre Travel Group. “To keep up with demand we needed to add an intelligent automation layer to the process which is why we decided to use K2 Software. With K2 Cloud we can collect customer information and configure it with RPA to automatically build sites with no human oversight. This has been truly transformative for the team and helps us focus on more strategic projects like improving our customer experience and future-proofing our business.”

Learn more about how Flight Centre Travel Group transformed its business during COVID-19 with this case study.

About Flight Centre Travel Group

After starting with one shop in the early 1980s, Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG) has enjoyed remarkable growth to become a $20 billion business consisting of more than 30 brands. One of the world’s largest travel agency groups, it has company-owned operations in 23 countries and a corporate travel management network that spans more than 90 countries. FCTG was listed on the Australian Securities Exchange in 1995 (ASX: FLT). Flight Centre Travel Group employs more than 20,000 people globally and has a total of almost 2,800 businesses.

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organisations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimising business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

