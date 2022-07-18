Flight Facilities, Cut Copy, And More Line Up For NYE In The Park 2022

Sydney’s NYE In The Park festival is returning for another year. Sydney’s annual (and only) New Years’s Eve festival has announced its lineup for this year’s event, with the likes of Flight Facilities, Lime Cordiale, and Cut Copy topping the bill.

The 2022/2023 lineup follows on from last year’s event, which featured Illy, PNAU, The Presets, Spacey Jane, and What So Not on the bill. It also served as the first event following a year off due to the ongoing COVID pandemic.

Flight Facilities – ‘Foreign Language (Live)’

[embedded content]

Returning to Victoria Park in Camperdown on Saturday, 31st December, Sydneysiders will have the chance to ring in the new year with a stunning list of acts. Topping the bill this year is a trio of revered Aussie names, including Flight Facilities, Lime Cordiale, and Cut Copy.

NYE In The Park also features a couple of international guests this year, with Rico Nasty visiting from the UK, while English icons Crazy P Soundsystem also make a return to local stages. Elsewhere, the lineup also features a strong showing of other local names, including San Cisco, GRAACE, Late Night Tuff Guy, Vacations, Grentperez, and even Discovery, Australia’s own Daft Punk tribute act, just to name a few.

Tickets to the 2022/2023 edition of NYE In The Park are on sale from Wednesday, 27th July, with registrations for pre-sale open now.

NYE In The Park 2022

Flight Facilities

Lime Cordiale

Cut Copy

Rico Nasty (US)

San Cisco

Crazy P Soundsystem (UK)

Late Night Tuff Guy

GRAACE

Vacations

Grentperez

Discovery

Becca Hatch

Tori Levett

Whatslivelystage

With many more TBA

+ Your Hosts

The Poof Doof Drag Jamboree

Dates And Venues

Saturday, 31st December – Victoria Park, Camperdown, NSW

Sign up for presale now. Tickets on sale Wednesday, 27th July.

Further Reading

Lime Cordiale Unveil ‘Ridiculous’ New Single, ‘Country Club’

Listen To Flight Facilities Remix Marvin Gaye’s ‘Let’s Get It On’

Listen To Cut Copy’s New Single ‘Like Breaking Glass’