Flightdocs Joins the ATP Family of Software Solutions

Flightdocs to become a part of ATP, creating a global leader of information services and software solutions focused on aircraft safety and reliability.

SAN FRANCISCO and BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — ATP and Flightdocs are pleased to announce the creation of one of the largest providers of software solutions and information services within the aviation industry. With Flightdocs joining ATP, the company will deliver powerful, cloud-based software solutions for aircraft maintenance tracking, troubleshooting, recurring defect analysis, inventory management, and flight scheduling – combined with a robust library of technical publications and regulatory content.

Founded in 2003, Flightdocs has grown to be the second largest provider of aircraft maintenance tracking and inventory management solutions within business aviation. The company’s long-standing reputation for revolutionary software and best-in-class support has made Flightdocs the number one choice for flight departments around the world. ATP, a company with nearly 50 years of experience, provides aircraft technical publications and regulatory information, connecting more than 45,000 maintenance professionals to the latest OEM content and airworthiness directives. The company’s software division is the leading provider of repetitive defect and troubleshooting applications, focused on reducing operating costs, improving reliability, and supporting technical knowledge sharing.

“We are very excited to join forces with the team at ATP,” noted Rick Heine, Chairman and CEO of Flightdocs. “What began as a partnership quickly evolved into a much larger opportunity. By joining ATP, we will be able to create unique products and services that will have a significant impact for our customers, driving efficiencies, reliability, compliance, and safety across the industry.”

Customers of both ATP and Flightdocs will have access to a comprehensive suite of solutions to support the safe and reliable operation of their aircraft. Already considered to be the most innovative and user-friendly maintenance tracking and inventory management software on the market, the Flightdocs platform will now leverage the technical publication libraries, regulatory content, and chronic defect analysis and troubleshooting software offered by ATP. Combined, the two companies will bring even more innovation and technical capabilities to the business aircraft maintenance tracking, inventory management, and flight operations software markets.

“Flightdocs’ commitment to innovation and service makes them an ideal addition to the ATP family,” commented Rick Noble, Chief Executive Officer at ATP. “Working together, our goal will be to deliver the most advanced maintenance tracking, inventory management, and flight operations software on the market. One known for excellent support, a superior user experience, and powerful tools that can create massive benefits for our customers.”

With the addition of Flightdocs, ATP will now support 75,000 maintenance professionals across more than 7,500 customers in 137 countries. Further, the team plans to continue investment in the development of new products to serve the business aviation, general aviation, commercial aviation, military/defense, and OEM markets.

About ATP

ATP is a global information services and software solutions company focused on making flying safer and more reliable. ATP Information Services is the general and business aviation industry’s source for aircraft technical publications and real-time regulatory information. ATP Software Solutions is the leading provider of maintenance tracking, flight operations, inventory management, repetitive defect analysis, and troubleshooting software. The company’s applications help reduce operating costs, improve aircraft reliability, and supports technical knowledge sharing and collaboration within the general and business aviation, military/defense, commercial aviation, and OEM industries.

The company has deployed solutions for multiple Fortune 100 companies, supporting more than 75,000 aircraft maintenance professionals worldwide. As a global company, ATP has more than 7,500 customers in 137 countries, with nearly 50 years of experience in the information services and software industries. For more information, visit www.atp.com or www.flightdocs.com.

