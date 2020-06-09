Flights resume between Wuhan, Beijing

BEIJING — Commercial flights between Beijing and Wuhan, Hubei province, were set to resume after Beijing lowered its public health emergency status from the second-highest level to third level on Saturday.

Wuhan’s transportation authority said China Southern Airlines would operate a daily round-trip flight starting on Tuesday.

The flight was scheduled to depart at 4 pm in Wuhan and arrive at Beijing at 6:05 pm. It was to return to Wuhan an hour later.

Starting on Saturday, people who return to Beijing from Hubei no longer require 14 days of quarantine.

