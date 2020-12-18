Flipclutch Research: AR makes sports more vivid, WIMI Hologram promotes and enhances AR interactive experience

HONG KONG, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Flipclutch Research, a market research organization in Hong Kong, recently released a research report ‘AR makes sports more vivid to many parties, WIMI Hologram promotes and enhances AR interactive experience’. With the development of science and technology, new hardware, new technology, new crafts, and new materials, have gradually appeared in our field of vision, thus leading people into a new era of technology.

The application of AR has become more extensive and has been favored by many fields. Recently, AR has also begun to be applied to sports, and it has also begun to play an important role in the field of sports, bringing amazing experiences to sports fans.

AR technology is developing rapidly. AR is more interactive, users can display content on smartphones or smart glasses. These devices can immediately recognize the area where the user is located and interact with the real world.

For example, a major recent innovation in sports is the use of trackers, computer vision, and artificial intelligence to analyze the performance of athletes at various levels. It completely changes the way athletes train, scout, and make decisions, and it will also change the way people watch sports games.

With the possibility of displaying AR graphics on the court, fans will have everything to better understand how the players move on the court, their favorite shooting positions, the layout of the defensive line, etc. AR on the court will be the best way to enhance real games with high-end graphics. Just like in a video game, fans will have the opportunity to interact with players and activities on the court and display the information they want.

Since virtual reality and augmented reality become increasingly popular, the number of participants in the field of AR holographic technology is also increasing. Some entrants have begun to apply AR to the sports field.

The AR holographic-related patent products applied by WIMI have fully covered multiple-scale virtual reality scenes,including sports, art performance, education, games, film, and television. After years of effort, there are currently more than 4654 Hologram content IP in technical reserves.

WIMI Hologram Cloud is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider. WIMI’s business covers multiple links of the Hologram AR technology, including Hologram computer visual AI synthesis, Hologram visual presentation, Hologram interactive software development, Hologram AR online and offline advertising, as well as Hologram ARSDK payment. WIMI’s commercial application scenarios are mainly concentrated in five professional fields, including home entertainment, light field theater, performing arts system, commercial publishing system, and advertising display system.

Hologram technology can be used not only for entertainment, art, and education, but also has unlimited potential for applications in media science, technology design, and augmented reality.

WIMI’s leading Hologram AR content production function is built around image acquisition, object recognition, automatic image processing, and computer vision technology. WIMI’s software engineering team and visualization design team work closely to continuously advance these visualization-related technologies, and then, use them to design and produce innovative Hologram AR content.

In the scene reconstruction process, automatic image processing tools of WIMI can perform noise removal and feature enhancement on the originally captured images, thereby creating a best-in-class Hologram AR design with industry-leading simulation.

WIMI Hologram utilizes its strong technical capabilities and infrastructure to provide excellent products and services. Its core business is Hologram AR technology for software engineering, media manufacturing services, as well as cloud and big data.

WIMI Hologram intends to continue to improve and strengthen existing technologies. Meanwhile, it plans to continue to strengthen its ability to develop Hologram AR content. WIMI is committed to enriching the holographic content portfolio and providing high-quality holographic experiences to its customers and end-users. In addition, WIMIaims to consistently expand the Hologram content library through various channels.

HologramAR is full of science fiction elements. In addition to sports, Hologram AR has broad development space in many fields. In the future, WIMI Hologram will consistently cultivate and develop in the AR field.

