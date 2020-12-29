Flipclutch Research Report: Hologram AR leads the new trend and new application scenarios of automobile releases

HONG KONG, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — With the maturity of AR technology, the integration of AR with many industries has become deeper and deeper, and the industry changes brought about by it have also been implemented at an even more alarming speed. The automotive industry is one of the most significant industries.

When it comes to AR technology, some people think that it is far away from life, but in fact, it is very close. Using AR technology, car owners can more concisely and intuitively understand the various features and operation methods of the car in an all-round way. These are achieved byusing AR (augmented reality) holographic technology.

Augmented Reality (AR) technology is a technology that ingeniously integrates virtual information with the real world. After computer-generated texts, images, 3D models, music, videos, and other virtual information are simulated, they are applied to the real world. The two kinds of information complement each other to achieve the “enhancement” of the real world.

The car conference created by AR technology has created a unique way to hold the car conference, turning the traditional conference into a dynamic, fashionable, and creative trend. Meanwhile, thishas gained far more attention than before.

Traditional car conferences can only be displayed on a large screen, and it is difficult for the audience to have a good understanding of the car. The application of AR for car conferences makes the presentation of cars more detailed and specific. In the meantime, it can enhance users’ favorability of the brand, and has gradually become a highlight of brand marketing.

Through virtual reality technology, consumers can not only see the whole picture of the car, but also see its internal structure design, and have a more comprehensive understanding of the car. Virtual reality technology helps consumers get the best car buying experience, and they will no longer regret the limited test drive models and space limitations.

It is reported that in May this year, some car companies have released new cars through augmented reality (AR) technology. Users only need to log into the official website through the APP to watch the live event. Using AR technology, new cars can be displayed to consumers in the same size and scale.

The innovative launch is the first time that car makers have used augmented reality to host virtual conferences on new models. It is reported that the car dealer will also plan to provide this new model appreciation function for the entire model series.

At present, many technology giants have been laying out in the AR field and constantly developing AR application scenarios.

According to reports, recently, WIMI officially announced the establishment of the “Holographic Academy of Science” to research the cutting-edge technology of holographic AR and disruptive technological innovation.

Holographic projection technology is a technology that uses the principles of interference and diffraction to record and reproduce real three-dimensional images of objects. Holographic projection observes the photos through different directions and angles, and you can see the different angles of the object being photographed, so the recorded images can make people have stereo vision.

The range of applications of holographic projection includes automotive conferences, product exhibitions, stage programs, interaction, bar entertainment, and interactive projection. With the advancement of technology, holographic projection technology will continue to develop.

WIMI Hologram Cloud is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider. Its business covers multiple links of the Hologram AR technology, including Hologram computer visual AI synthesis, Hologram visual presentation, Hologram interactive software development, Hologram AR online and offline advertising, Hologram ARSDK payment, as well as 5G Hologram communication software development. WIMI’s commercial application scenarios are mainly concentrated in five professional fields, including home entertainment, light field theater, performing arts system, commercial publishing system, and advertising display system.

WIMI utilizes its strong technical capabilities and infrastructure to provide excellent products and services. Its core business is holographic AR technology for software engineering, media manufacturing services, as well as cloud and big data.

With the high prosperity of the automotive market, people’s demand for human-vehicle interaction continues to increase, which also makes AR technology more used in the release conference of new automotive products, thereby increasing the application scenarios of AR holographic technology.

As for 2020, the automotive market will continue to be highly competitive, and AR technology will continue to develop as always. However, for the innovative application of technology, the combination of AR technology and application scenarios will become closer. The wide application of AR technology in many scenarios has greatly enriched people’s experience in scenarios. This also makes people full of expectations for the future application and innovation of AR technology.

