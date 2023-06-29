Flood-stricken Bukidnon folk to receive P11-M gov’t aid — Romualdez

MANILA, Philippines – Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez has assured flood-hit residents of Bukidnon that an P11 million assistance package from the government is on the way.

Romualdez, in a statement on Thursday said that he and his wife, Tingog party-list Rep. Yedda Marie Romualdez have mustered P11 million — P10 million from the payouts of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program, and P500,000 each for cash assistance and relief goods.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cash assistance and relief aid came from Romualdez’ personal relief funds. He also said that the distribution of the aid was done with the help of Bukidnon 2nd District Rep. Jonathan Keith Flores.

“We are united with the province of Bukidnon during this time of need. With the steady resolve of Congressman Jonathan and Congresswoman Yedda hope that the flood victims would be able to get back on their feet sooner than later,” the House Speaker said.

FEATURED STORIES

READ: Cotabato town placed under state of calamity due to floodinghttps://newsinfo.inquirer.net/1793843/cotabato-town-placed-under-state-of-calamity-due-to-flooding

According to latest figures, 6,810 families were displacedc by the flooding that started last June 21. These were broken down into the following:

482 families in Highway Cabangahan

941 in Aglayan

265 in San Jose

401 in Bangcud

636 in Sinanglanan

462 in Violeta

537 in Sto. Niño

1,386 in Managok

821 in Simaya

879 in San Martin

The Speaker’s office said that the P10 million AICS program would be distributed starting next week.

Flores meanwhile thanked the Romualdez couple and Tingog party-list Rep. Jude Acidre for their assistance.

“I would like to commend the Speaker, Congresswoman Yedda, and Congressman Jude Acidre for their assistance,” Flores said.

Flores also said that he intends to utilize the P500,000 cash assistance from the Speaker to buy goods for a community pantry — similar to what Albay 3rd District Rep. Fernando Cabredo did to the funds from Romualdez, given for the welfare of Albay residents who evacuated due to the Mayon Volcano’s activity.

gsg