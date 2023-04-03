Floodlights Announce Debut National Tour Ahead of New Album

Melbourne indie rock band Floodlights have announced their first-ever national tour in support of their forthcoming second album, Painting of My Time. The run will kick off in Castlemaine on Friday, 26th May, before an extensive itinerary that – along with metropolitan cities – includes regional shows, dates in the Northern Territory and their debut Western Australian gigs.
“It feels surreal to be playing music all around the country for our first national tour,” frontman Louis Parsons said in a statement. “We are especially looking forward to heading back to the NT as well as doing our first headline shows in WA. We can’t wait to play these songs in places that have made us everything we are.” See dates and venues below – tickets are on sale now.
Floodlights – ‘Lessons Learnt’
Painting of My Time, the follow-up to Floodlights’ 2020 debut From a View, will arrive on Friday, 21st April via Virgin Music Australia. The album has been previewed three singles thus far: last year’s ‘Human’, ‘Lessons Learnt’ in February and the album’s title track last month.
When announcing the album back in February, Floodlights drummer Archie Shannon detailed the richer variety of sounds – from flourishes of trumpet and harmonica, to rousing group vocals – that appear on Painting of My Time.
“Since From a View, there has been an urge to use additional instruments and layering to develop and progress our sonic landscape,” Shannon explained. “A key aspect of this was the use of group vocals to create a choir-like, anthemic sound which is evident throughout the record. A conscious effort, yet seemingly natural elevation to match, and further elevate the feelings that the lyrics evoke.”
Floodlights Painting of My Time 2023 Australian Tour
- Friday, 26th May – The Bridge, Castlemaine
- Tickets: Oztix
- Saturday, 27th May – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide
- Tickets: Moshtix
- Friday, 2nd June – Alice Springs Brewing Co, Alice Springs
- Tickets: Oztix
- Sunday, 4th June – Railway Club, Darwin
- Wednesday, 7th June – La La La’s, Wollongong
- Thursday, 8th June – Carriageworks, Sydney
- Tickets: Carriageworks
- Friday, 9th June – Corner Hotel, Melbourne
- Tickets: Oztix
- Saturday, 10th June – Torquay Hotel, Torquay
- Tickets: Oztix
- Sunday, 11th June – Volta, Ballarat
- Tickets: Oztix
- Thursday, 15th June – The Zoo, Brisbane
- Tickets: Oztix
- Friday, 16th June – Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, Gold Coast
- Tickets: Oztix
- Saturday, 17th June – Solbar, Sunshine Coast
- Tickets: Oztix
- Sunday, 18th June – Bangalow Bowlo, Bangalow
- Tickets: Oztix
- Friday, 23rd June – Settlers Tavern, Margaret River,
- Tickets: Oztix
- Saturday, 24th June – Badlands, Perth
- Tickets: Oztix
- Sunday, 25th June – Mojo’s, Fremantle
- Tickets: Moshtix
Further Reading
Floodlights Release New Single and Share Details of Upcoming Album
Vivid LIVE Announces Full Lineup: José González, Cat Power, Dev Hynes and More
Pavement Review – Cool Detachment Meets Raucous Energy in Melbourne