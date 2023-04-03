Floodlights Announce Debut National Tour Ahead of New Album

Melbourne indie rock band Floodlights have announced their first-ever national tour in support of their forthcoming second album, Painting of My Time. The run will kick off in Castlemaine on Friday, 26th May, before an extensive itinerary that – along with metropolitan cities – includes regional shows, dates in the Northern Territory and their debut Western Australian gigs.

“It feels surreal to be playing music all around the country for our first national tour,” frontman Louis Parsons said in a statement. “We are especially looking forward to heading back to the NT as well as doing our first headline shows in WA. We can’t wait to play these songs in places that have made us everything we are.” See dates and venues below – tickets are on sale now.

Floodlights – ‘Lessons Learnt’

[embedded content]

Painting of My Time, the follow-up to Floodlights’ 2020 debut From a View, will arrive on Friday, 21st April via Virgin Music Australia. The album has been previewed three singles thus far: last year’s ‘Human’, ‘Lessons Learnt’ in February and the album’s title track last month.

When announcing the album back in February, Floodlights drummer Archie Shannon detailed the richer variety of sounds – from flourishes of trumpet and harmonica, to rousing group vocals – that appear on Painting of My Time.

“Since From a View, there has been an urge to use additional instruments and layering to develop and progress our sonic landscape,” Shannon explained. “A key aspect of this was the use of group vocals to create a choir-like, anthemic sound which is evident throughout the record. A conscious effort, yet seemingly natural elevation to match, and further elevate the feelings that the lyrics evoke.”

Floodlights Painting of My Time 2023 Australian Tour

Friday, 26th May – The Bridge, Castlemaine

Tickets: Oztix

Saturday, 27th May – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide

Tickets: Moshtix

Friday, 2nd June – Alice Springs Brewing Co, Alice Springs

Tickets: Oztix

Sunday, 4th June – Railway Club, Darwin

Wednesday, 7th June – La La La’s, Wollongong

Thursday, 8th June – Carriageworks, Sydney

Tickets: Carriageworks

Friday, 9th June – Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Tickets: Oztix

Saturday, 10th June – Torquay Hotel, Torquay

Tickets: Oztix

Sunday, 11th June – Volta, Ballarat

Tickets: Oztix

Thursday, 15th June – The Zoo, Brisbane

Tickets: Oztix

Friday, 16th June – Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, Gold Coast

Tickets: Oztix

Saturday, 17th June – Solbar, Sunshine Coast

Tickets: Oztix

Sunday, 18th June – Bangalow Bowlo, Bangalow

Tickets: Oztix

Friday, 23rd June – Settlers Tavern, Margaret River,

Tickets: Oztix

Saturday, 24th June – Badlands, Perth

Tickets: Oztix

Sunday, 25th June – Mojo’s, Fremantle

Tickets: Moshtix

