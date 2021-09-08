Trending Now

Floods hit parts of Metro Manila — MMDA

TopNews
admin

Floods hit parts of Metro Manila — MMDA

FLOODS hit parts of Metro Manila on Wednesday as rains due to Severe Tropical Storm “Jolina” continued to pour.

Signal No. 2 is up over the region, according to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

The Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) reported that the affected areas were: Roxas Boulevard Quirino service road; Manila (P. Burgos Finance); Navotas (Daang Hari M. Naval, Daang Hari Gov. Pascual, Tangos North INC, and E. Rodriguez corner, Masipag St.); and Malabon ( San Vicente Maysilo; Don Basilio Pulong duhat; MH del Pilar tatawid; M. Sioson Dampalit; Barangay Tenejeros in front of Barangay Hall; Maria Clara, Barangay Acasia; and Sitio Sais Catmon).

According to the MMDA, the flooded areas have been forwarded to the flood control duty engineers so appropriate actions can be made.

Related Posts

Back To Top