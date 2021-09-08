Floods hit parts of Metro Manila — MMDA

FLOODS hit parts of Metro Manila on Wednesday as rains due to Severe Tropical Storm “Jolina” continued to pour.

Signal No. 2 is up over the region, according to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

The Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) reported that the affected areas were: Roxas Boulevard Quirino service road; Manila (P. Burgos Finance); Navotas (Daang Hari M. Naval, Daang Hari Gov. Pascual, Tangos North INC, and E. Rodriguez corner, Masipag St.); and Malabon ( San Vicente Maysilo; Don Basilio Pulong duhat; MH del Pilar tatawid; M. Sioson Dampalit; Barangay Tenejeros in front of Barangay Hall; Maria Clara, Barangay Acasia; and Sitio Sais Catmon).

According to the MMDA, the flooded areas have been forwarded to the flood control duty engineers so appropriate actions can be made.