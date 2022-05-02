Florence + The Machine Announce 2023 Australian Tour

Florence + The Machine have announced an Australian tour for next year, with Florence Welch and co. playing in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane next March, joined by New York singer-songwriter King Princess.

The tour comes in support of Florence + The Machine’s upcoming fifth studio album Dance Fever, which is set to arrive next Friday, 13th May. The follow-up to 2018’s High as Hope was largely co-written and produced with Jack Antonoff, with additional contributions from Glass Animals frontman Dave Bayley and Kid Harpoon.

It’s been previewed with a string of singles, including ‘King’ back in February, ‘Heaven Is Here’ and ‘My Love’ in March, and last month’s ‘Free’. When announcing the album the following month, Welch described the record as a “fairytale in 14 songs.”

See dates for Florence + The Machine’s Australian and New Zealand tour – and watch the Bill Nighy-starring video for latest single ‘Free’ – below. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, 6th May from 11am. There’s a Frontier Touring members pre-sale that kicks off this Wednesday, 4th May.

[embedded content]

Florence + The Machine ‘Dance Fever’ 2023 Australian and New Zealand Tour

Saturday, 4th March

RAC Arena, Perth

Wednesday, 8th March

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Monday, 13th March

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Friday, 17th March

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Tuesday, 21st March

Spark Arena, Auckland