Florentia Village Designer Outlets Deliver Record Breaking Sales during Golden Week, Signaling Stellar Growth ahead

SHANGHAI, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Florentia Village delivered strong sales performance across five mainland China locations during the National Day holiday period, confirming its leadership in the international luxury outlet sector. Golden Week campaign period generated close to RMB1 billion in sales and over 2.5 million visitors in total across all locations. Florentia Village Beijing-Tianjin, Shanghai and Wuhan have all broken the sales record with an average 45% year-on-year sales growth. Florentia Village Chengdu has achieved a 120% year-on-year sales growth with a consecutive 3 day record breaking daily sales. Holiday traffic saw incredible growth across all centers, with highest surge in Florentia Village Beijing-Tianjin seeing close to 85,000 visitors daily.

More brands and store opening added to Florentia Village Portfolio

Several new key brand stores: Acne Studios, Valentino, Moncler Genius Pop Up, Estee Lauder and L’Oreal opened in Florentia Village Shanghai, adding to the increasing brand portfolio and offerings.

In addition, several new international luxury branded stores opened in Florentia Village Chengdu in past month, including Prada, Gucci, Balenciaga and Loewe stores. The latter two brands are also the first outlet stores to open in West China, making Florentia Village Chengdu an unparalleled luxury shopping destination.

Actively Implement “Retail-tainment” Strategy And Upgrade The “One-Stop” Shopping Experience with Opening of Family Entertainment Center

The “Jungle-Themed” Family Entertainment Center in Florentia Village Chengdu officially opened on September 22, becoming a must-go family destination in Western China. On October 1st, Florentia Village Chengdu has received over 35,000 customers. To date, there are a total of three successfully operated Florentia Village Family Entertainment Center located in Guangzhou-Foshan, Wuhan and Chengdu attracting families and tourists from surrounding cities and generating new sales records.

Optimization of “Virtual Shopping”to Boost Festival Shopping Performance

Florentia Village WeChat Mini Program has made the communication with members more efficient. Florentia Village presented livestreaming and interesting shopping programs, allowing customers to participate in “virtual shopping” where they can experience the outlet environment and purchase directly from the stores without having to step outside their homes. During this Golden Week holiday, the total sales of e-commerce increased nearly 10 times compared with last year. With over 153 brands available online, an intergrated membership points program, free delivery and option for returns and exchanges. FVoutlet.com offers a seamless and handsfree shopping experience.

Additional investment and new pipeline in China

The good results achieved by Florentia Village in Golden Week holiday reflects the strong growth of outlet market, and the huge potential of the consumption recovery and steady development. Florentia Village is confident on its expansion in China. Besides Florentia Village Shanghai and Chengdu Phase II development projects, and the upcoming Florentia Village Chongqing opening estimated around Chinese New Year of 2021, Florentia Village will continue to increase its investment in China, launching a new pipeline of projects in China to cover more second and third tier cities. Actively exploring diversified cooperation with leading partnerships in different industries, Florentia Village will continue to introduce high-quality brands and bring numerous exclusive benefits to consumers and motivate the regional consumption and employment growth.

ABOUT FLORENTIA VILLAGE

Florentia Village is China’s leading Italian designer outlet under the Italian real estate entity RDM. Florentia Village was first launched in 2011 and currently has a total of six outlets across Greater China, located in Tianjin, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Wuhan, Chengdu and Hong Kong, with Chongqing to be the seventh outlet location to open in quarter 1 of 2021. The outlets’ distinctive Italian architecture paints a vivid image of Florentia from ancient Rome and the Renaissance age by combining plazas, galleys, fountains and monumental buildings to deliver a one of a kind shopping environment. Florentia Village carries over 300 renowned brands from Europe, United States and Asia at a year-round discount of up to 80% off.

Through RDM’s extensive network of contacts within the global retail community, the stores are leased to the most prestigious luxury fashion brands. To date, Florentia Village has achieved a combined total leasing area of 300,000 m2, a total of 1,200 shops, and has attracted upwards of 19.5 million visitors annually. As the leading international designer outlet in Asia, Florentia Village brings an unparalleled Italian style and shopping experience to the region.

