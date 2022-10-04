Flume Adds New Shows To 2022 Australian Tour

Flume has expanded his upcoming Australian headline tour. Set to kick off in November, the globally-renowned producer has added new shows in Melbourne and Perth due to massive demand.

Flume will play additional headline dates at Perth’s Red Hill Auditorium on Saturday, 12th November, and Melbourne’s John Cain Arena on Friday, 25th November. Tickets to these new dates go on sale Thursday, 6th October.

Flume – ‘Say Nothing’

[embedded content]

First announced back in May, Flume’s upcoming tour is in support of his third studio album, Palaces, which topped the US Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart and hit number three in the ARIA Top 50 Albums chart. The record was once again a collaborative effort for the Sydney artist, with appearances from Damon Albarn, Emma Louise, MAY-A, and Caroline Polachek.

His upcoming tour will be similarly collaborative, with Channel Tres, Toro y Moi, Vera Blue, and MAY-A scheduled to appear at various dates. Polachek, who was included in the original tour plan, announced her departure from the upcoming trek last month.

Flume – 2022 Australian Tour

Friday, 11th November – Red Hill Auditorium, Perth, WA (with Channel Tres, Toro y Moi (DJ set) and MAY-A)

Saturday, 12th November – Red Hill Auditorium, Perth, WA (with Channel Tres, Toro y Moi (DJ set) and MAY-A) NEW SHOW

Wednesday, 16th November – Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD (with Channel Tres, Toro y Moi and MAY-A)

Friday, 18th November – The Dome, Sydney Showground, Sydney Olympic Park, Sydney, NSW (with Channel Tres, Toro y Moi and MAY-A)

Thursday, 24th November – John Cain Arena, Melbourne, VIC (with Channel Tres, Toro y Moi and MAY-A) SOLD OUT

Friday, 25th November – John Cain Arena, Melbourne, VIC (with Channel Tres, Toro y Moi and MAY-A) NEW SHOW

Wednesday, 30th November – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA (with Vera Blue)

Friday, 2nd December – Regatta Grounds, Hobart, TAS (with Vera Blue)

Sign up for pre-sale to new shows now. Tickets on sale 6th October.

