Flume Donates $100,000 To WIRES Wildlife Rescue

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 6, 2020

As the country’s bushfires continue to get worse and worse, more and more artists are chipping in and doing their part to help affected families, rural fire services and wildlife.

The latest of which is Flume, who revealed on Instagram that he is donating $100,000 to WIRES – NSW Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service Inc. – to assist in repairing and preventing future devastation to the country’s wildlife.

You have likely seen headlines that 500 million animals are estimated to have died since the fires broke out in September 2019, but turns out that number just pertains to NSW alone.

Many artists have donated to various causes related to the bushfires, though Flume is one of just a few to reveal exactly how much they’re giving. Of course, P!NK revealed over the weekend that she donated $500,000USD to the cause.

Check out Flume’s Instagram post below.

Donate to the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery here.

Donate to the NSW Rural Fire Services here.



Donate to QLD Fire & Rescue here.

Donate to the Country Fire Association of Victoria here.

Donate to the South Australian Country Fire Service here.

Donate to WIRES here and the RSPCA Relief here.