Trending Now

Flume Joined By Beck, Vince Staples, Caroline Polachek And More For Star-Studded Coachella 2022 Set

Music
admin

Flume Joined By Beck, Vince Staples, Caroline Polachek And More For Star-Studded Coachella 2022 Set

Flume delivered a star-studded set at Coachella 2022 over the weekend, where he was joined by a slew of special guests to perform their parts from across the Aussie producer and DJ’s many collaborations.

Those guests include Vince Staples for ‘Smoke & Retribution’, Caroline Polachek for recent single ‘Sirens’, Tove Lo for ‘Say It’ and ‘Tiny Cities’ with Beck, which closed out the set. He also played a handful of unreleased songs from his forthcoming album Palaces, with Laurel joining for ‘I Can’t Tell’ and Oklou joining for ‘Highest Building’.

Flume also brought out some of his fellow Australian exports: MAY-A joined onstage for ‘Say Nothing’ and also stood in for Kai on ‘Never Be Like You’. KUČKA also featured heavily during the set, appearing for unreleased Palaces cut ‘Escape’ along with ‘Smoke & Retribution’ and ‘Hyperreal’. Watch some of those moments below.

Palaces is slated to arrive next month on Friday, 20th May via Future Classic. His third studio album – and first in six years – will follow on from 2019 mixtape Hi This Is Flume, and also feature collaborations with Damon Albarn of Blur and Gorillaz, Emma Louise and Virgen María.

[embedded content]

Related Posts

Back To Top