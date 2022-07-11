Flume Releases ‘Palaces’ Remix EP Featuring Mount Kimbie, Prospa and Logic1000

Flume released new album Palaces a couple of months back, and he’s now followed it up with a remix EP containing fresh spins on four tracks from the original record. Palaces: The Remixes Part 1 opens with Mount Kimbie reworking the album’s Damon Albarn-featuring title track (with fresh verses from Zelooperz).

Prospa then put their UK dance fingerprints on ‘Highest Building’, while Aussie-born, Berlin-based producer Logic1000 swaps the glitchy hyperpop of ‘Hollow’ for a hazy, atmospheric rendition that highlights Emma Louise‘s vocals. The EP closes out with Otik delivering a bass-heavy take on ‘Go’.

Listen to Mount Kimbie’s ‘Palaces’ Remix

[embedded content]

Palaces arrived back in May. Following on from 2016’s Skin and 2019 mixtape Hi This Is Flume, Harley Streten’s third studio album as Flume also boasted collaborations with the likes of Caroline Polachek, Kučka and rising star MAY-A.

In November, Streten will embark on a massive Australian tour in support of Palaces, with shows in Perth, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Hobart. The likes of Polachek, Toro y Moi, Channel Tres, MAY-A and Vera Blue will support on select dates. He’ll also appear as part of this year’s Spilt Milk lineup alongside Stormzy, G Flip, Genesis Owusu and more.

Further reading

Flume’s New Album ‘Palaces’ Is Here Ft. Caroline Polachek, Damon Albarn, Emma Louise + More

Flume Joined By Beck, Vince Staples, Caroline Polachek And More For Star-Studded Coachella 2022 Set

MAY-A Unveils The Haunting, Flume-Less ‘Say Nothing (MAY-A’s Version)’