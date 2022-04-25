Flume Shares Damon Albarn Collaboration ‘Palaces’ After Debuting It Live At Coachella

Flume has shared two new singles from his forthcoming album Palaces – its title track, which features Damon Albarn of Blur and Gorillaz, plus ‘Escape’, which boasts an appearance from fellow Aussie KUČKA along with Quiet Bison.

‘Escape’ leans more heavily into classic Flume, with glitched-out future bass foregrounding KUČKA’s gossamer vocals. ‘Palaces’, on the other hand, opens with just under a minute of bird sounds before pivoting into a piano-led pop ballad that builds up to a big crescendo.

The producer and DJ performed both during his performance at the second weekend of Coachella 2022, joined by the respective feature artist . The set also saw Flume joined by Toro y Moi for a performance of their Grammy-nominated collaboration ‘The Difference’.

It came after a similarly star-studded set the previous weekend that featured the likes of Beck, Tove Lo, Caroline Polachek, Caroline Polachek and more joining Flume onstage.

Palaces is slated to arrive next month on Friday, 20th May via Future Classic. His third studio album – and first in six years – will follow on from 2019 mixtape Hi This Is Flume. Watch Flume debut ‘Palaces’ live at Coachella with Albarn below, along with the studio version of that and ‘Escape’.

[embedded content][embedded content][embedded content]