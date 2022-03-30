Flume Shares New Caroline Polachek Collaboration ‘Sirens’

After announcing new album Palaces last month alongside lead single ‘Say Nothing’ with MAY-A, Harley Streten – aka Flume – has shared the second preview of the record, a collaboration with Caroline Polachek titled ‘Sirens’.

Co-written and produced by hyperpop wiz Danny L Harle, the new cuts pairs Polachek’s gossamer vocals with metallic, glitched-out synth stabs and big electronic percussion.

“Caroline and I had known each other for years, but she’d just moved to L.A. and we bumped into each other living down the street,” Flume says of the collaboration. “We started playing weekly games of Magic the Gathering with A.G. Cook and a few friends. We started doing a session, and Danny L Harle showed me a voice note from Caroline with some very early stages of vocals. I loved it and went back in on it during the pandemic.”

Polachek adds: “I was living by myself in London, and it was the darkest time in the pandemic. I was really going through it, feeling so small, unable to control anything in the world, and the lyric ‘sirens’ was in reference to constant ambulances I was hearing.”

Listen to ‘Sirens’ below. Palaces is set to arrive on Friday, 20th May via Flume’s longtime label, Future Classic, following on from 2016 album Skin and 2019 mixtape Hi This Is Flume. Apart from MAY-A and Polachek, other featured guests on the record include Damon Albarn of Blur and Gorillaz, KUČKA and more.

[embedded content]