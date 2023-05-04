Flume Shares New Mixtape of Unreleased Music, ‘Arrived Anxious, Left Bored’

Back in February, Flume released Things Don’t Always Go the Way You Plan, a mixtape featuring previously-unreleased cuts from the past decade of the producer’s career. The 10-track compilation featured collaborations with Injury Reserve, Isabella Manfredi and Panda Bear. At the time, Flume – aka Harley Streten – said it was just the “first batch” of unheard material that would soon be seeing the light of day.

Now, Streten has shared the second collection of unearthed recordings. Arrived Anxious, Left Bored collates 10 more tracks Streten created over the past decade that had previously gone unheard. It includes collaborations with producers Emile Haynie and Jim-E Stack, and includes his first track to feature his own vocals.

Listen to Arrived Anxious, Left Bored Below

“This and the first Things Don’t… drop are a bunch of songs that I always loved that didn’t fit on a previous record,” the producer said of the collection in a statement. “It’s cathartic, it feels really nice to clean the slate and make way for what’s next.”

Both new mixtapes arrive amid a period of retrospection for Streten. In July, he’ll headline this year’s edition of Splendour in the Grass with a special, Australian-exclusive show dubbed 10 Years of Flume, looking back at his career since his self-titled 2012 debut album arrived.

Streten’s last studio album was 2022’s Palaces. That album featured guest appearances from the likes of Damon Albarn, Caroline Polachek, Kučka and more. ‘Say Nothing’, a collaboration with singer-songwriter MAY-A, landed first on triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2022.

