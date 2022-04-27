Flume, Stormzy, G Flip And More Confirmed For Spilt Milk 2022

Well, we told you Spilt Milk was planning a triumphant return and today we’ve found out exactly what they’re planning.
After a few years away thanks to COVID, the regional festival has revealed its lineup for 2022 – a mouthwatering mix of Australian and international favourites set to perform in Canberra, Ballarat and for the first time, the Gold Coast.
Returning home after a killer Coachella run, Flume is bringing his epic live show to Spilt Milk, joined by the UK grime legend Stormzy, Melbourne’s fave G Flip and so many more. We’ve got The Wombats back on Australian soil, Hottest 100 winners Spacey Jane, trailblazing Genesis Owusu, Ninajirachi, PEACH PRC…it goes on.
There’s no doubt that this year’s return edition of Spilt Milk is set to sell out in record time so if you wanna be in on the goods, make sure you’re signed up to the pre-sale here. It’s all kicking off from 8am on Tuesday 3 May. General ticket sales are commencing from 8am, Thursday 5 May.
Check out the full lineup break down below!
[embedded content]
- A.GIRL
- BEDDY RAYS
- BILLY XANE
- FISHER
- FLUME
- G FLIP
- GENESIS OWUSU
- HAYDEN JAMES
- KING STINGRAY
- KOBIE DEE
- LATIFA TEE
- LITTLE FRITTER
- MALLRAT
- MANSIONAIR
- NINAJIRACHI
- PEACH PRC
- SPACEY JANE
- STAND ATLANTIC
- STORMZY
- TELENOVA
- THE WOMBATS
- TORO Y MOI (CANBERRA ONLY)
- YNG MARTYR
- YOUNG FRANCO
- 1300
And in local cities…
CANBERRA
Sunday 26 November – Exhibition Park
- BRITTANY DEMARCO & KAYLEE HARMER
- JACK BURTON & CLIQUE
- MIROJI
- SESAME GRL
- SHAKA J
- TEKIDO
- WAXLILY
BALLARAT
Saturday 3 December – Victoria Park
- COASTAL JAM DJS
- GANGZ
- LASHES
- MASON FLINT
- SWEAT DREAMS DJS
GOLD COAST
Sunday 4 December – Doug Jennings Park
- FRIENDS OF FRIENDS
- JYNX HOUSE DJS
- WIIGZ
- SAINT LANE
- SIALA