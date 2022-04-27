Flume, Stormzy, G Flip And More Confirmed For Spilt Milk 2022

Well, we told you Spilt Milk was planning a triumphant return and today we’ve found out exactly what they’re planning.

After a few years away thanks to COVID, the regional festival has revealed its lineup for 2022 – a mouthwatering mix of Australian and international favourites set to perform in Canberra, Ballarat and for the first time, the Gold Coast.

Returning home after a killer Coachella run, Flume is bringing his epic live show to Spilt Milk, joined by the UK grime legend Stormzy, Melbourne’s fave G Flip and so many more. We’ve got The Wombats back on Australian soil, Hottest 100 winners Spacey Jane, trailblazing Genesis Owusu, Ninajirachi, PEACH PRC…it goes on.

There’s no doubt that this year’s return edition of Spilt Milk is set to sell out in record time so if you wanna be in on the goods, make sure you’re signed up to the pre-sale here. It’s all kicking off from 8am on Tuesday 3 May. General ticket sales are commencing from 8am, Thursday 5 May.

Check out the full lineup break down below!

[embedded content]

A.GIRL

BEDDY RAYS

BILLY XANE

FISHER

FLUME

G FLIP

GENESIS OWUSU

HAYDEN JAMES

KING STINGRAY

KOBIE DEE

LATIFA TEE

LITTLE FRITTER

MALLRAT

MANSIONAIR

NINAJIRACHI

PEACH PRC

SPACEY JANE

STAND ATLANTIC

STORMZY

TELENOVA

THE WOMBATS

TORO Y MOI (CANBERRA ONLY)

YNG MARTYR

YOUNG FRANCO

1300

And in local cities…

CANBERRA

Sunday 26 November – Exhibition Park

BRITTANY DEMARCO & KAYLEE HARMER

JACK BURTON & CLIQUE

MIROJI

SESAME GRL

SHAKA J

TEKIDO

WAXLILY

BALLARAT

Saturday 3 December – Victoria Park

COASTAL JAM DJS

GANGZ

LASHES

MASON FLINT

SWEAT DREAMS DJS

GOLD COAST

Sunday 4 December – Doug Jennings Park